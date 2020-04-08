TOKYO (AP) – The Olympic flame from the Tokyo Olympics was removed from its public display in Japan. And it is not clear when it will reappear, or where or under what circumstances.

The flame arrived in Japan from Greece on March 26. After the Tokyo Olympics and torch relay were delayed next year, the flame was exposed in the northeast Fukushima prefecture.

It was to be there until the end of April, but was withdrawn in just a few days after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of alarm on Tuesday to fight the coronavirus, which includes measures such as limiting the size of crowds.

“Tokyo 2020 will keep the flame in an undisclosed location to prevent people from congregating,” organizers said in a statement sent to The Associated Press.

The Tokyo 2020 organization is expected to sustain the flame in the short term. In the long term, it is expected to be used by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as a promotion and symbol of the fight against the pandemic.

“The idea will be to keep this flame burning and show it to the world,” Michael Payne, former IOC chief marketing officer, told the AP in a recent interview.

The flame is expected to reappear in the next year in Japan for the torch relay.