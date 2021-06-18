Olympic Episodes XVII: The final opportunity to qualify for Olympic baseball, Tokyo 2021.

After the Port St. Lucie tournament where the United States ninth won and got his ticket to the Olympics. There is still another opportunity for the teams that arrived in second and third position: Dominican Republic and Venezuela, this consists of a no less demanding tournament to be staged in Puebla, Mexico from June 22. For health reasons, specifically the coronavirus pandemic, the representations of Taiwan and Australia declined to participate. Therefore, this last competition is reduced to three participants: Holland, Dominican Republic and Venezuela. The Netherlands has always shown high-level teams where there are many players from Aruba and Curacao who play or have played in American organized baseball. And we know the great quality of Dominican baseball, which is why this instance will require great dedication and commitment on the part of Venezuelans if they intend to attend the baseball tournament of the Olympic Games for the first time.

The first reflection of the Venezuelan coaching staff should focus on using the best resources, the most experienced players, the rookies who have shown to be prepared for this type of competition where the rivals are going to give everything, not every year you have the opportunity to qualify for After an Olympic Games, baseball is not part of the Olympic context all the time. In my very particular opinion, the game in the final phase of the Port St. Lucie tournament against the Dominicans should have been opened by Aníbal Sánchez, by hierarchy, by experience, because in the decisive instances you have to win today, tomorrow will be another day. Yes, it is likely that Sánchez would also have received hits, but you have to use the best resources at the right time, not when opportunities are already reducing.

Returning for moments to the references of those games where the Venezuelan team reached the highest honors in tournaments of great international level, I dream that the Venezuelan team that travels to Puebla will have at least pitchers with some of the resources and courage of Daniel Chino Canónico in the World Baseball Championship in Havana in 1941, the prudence and courage of rookie Luis Peñalver in the Pan American Games in Chicago in 1959, or the expertise and commitment of Nicolás Jaimes in the World Youth Baseball Championship in Caracas in 1960. It is known that in sport having men is more decisive than having names. There is very little time to make the pertinent adjustments, it may be best to continue with the same squad, unless suddenly certain appropriate players are available for this type of competition

My particular vision is that if this last train to travel to the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2021, is dated June 22 or 23, the team should meet as far in advance as possible, (by the time I write this note, June 16, He should already be meeting training the team, to adjust details of chemistry, rapport, teamwork). The Dominican and Dutch rivals will be very careful, however, an opportunity like this, with only two contenders, will be difficult to present in the future. The primary focus of potential roster changes should focus on pitching, both starting and relieving.

If memory serves me, Venezuela has qualified to participate in the Olympic Games in team sports only three times. Soccer in Moscow 1980, because neither Brazil nor Argentina participated in the qualifying rounds because they joined the boycott for the Soviet invasion in Afghanistan. Basketball in Barcelona 1992, after the deed of coach Julio Toro and the pre-Olympic heroes of Portland 1991. Basketball again in Rio de Janeiro 2016, this time coach Nestor Che García led the pre-Olympic heroes from Mexico 2015.

Venezuela will debut against the Dominican Republic on Tuesday, June 22 at 5:00 pm, Mexico time (6:00 pm, Venezuelan time). On the 23rd they will face the Netherlands at the same time. The team that finishes in first place after the first round will advance directly to the final on Saturday June 26 at 2:00 pm, where they will face the winner of the game between the second and third to be held on Friday 25 at 6:00 pm, both Venezuelan hours.

The Venezuelan team will have a preparation game on Sunday, June 20 at 2:00 pm, Venezuelan time, before the Mexican ninth, the stage will be the Alfredo Harp Helú stadium in Mexico City.

Manager José Alguacil announced the incorporation of infield player Alexi Amarista to the Venezuelan ninth. It is also expected that at least two pitchers can be added to bring experience and optimism to the team.

Alfonso L. Tusa C. June 18, 2021.