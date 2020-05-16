Greek athlete defeated American Katie Nageotte and Canadian Alysha Newman

The Greek Katerina Stefanidi, current Olympic champion of the pole vault, won this Saturday the Ultimate Garden Clash, a remote competition created by World Athletics, the international athletics federation, to entertain sports fans during the coronavirus pandemic period.

Stefanidi competed and surpassed the North American Katie Nageotte and the Canadian Alysha Newman, each of whom participated in their training site. A similar male contest was held two weeks ago, ending the tie between Swede Armand Duplantis and Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie – they managed to overcome a 5-meter barrier on 36 opportunities each.

In the women’s event, the barrier was at 4 meters. And whoever exceeds it more often in two 15-minute periods would win. Stefanidi then did better to succeed in 34 of his 36 attempts in Athens. From Marietta (Georgia), Nageotte was second, completing 29 jumps, against Newman’s 21 in Bolton (United States). Together, they achieved 85 jumps, while the men’s event had 98.

“I had a lot of fun,” said Stefanidi. “I was very excited after the first half, because I had 19 jumps. I thought I could take two less jumps in the second half and still match the guys’ winning score, but I missed two jumps. It was also so hot that my hands were sweating, which hindered a good grip. “

The Greek assured that she would now like to participate in a similar challenge against Lavillenie and Duplantis, the winners of the men’s dispute. “I would do that, but I will need three weeks to recover,” he said.

