Amid the quarantine, the Brazilian Volleyball Confederation has been promoting lives on its official channels to try to interact with the public and bring stories from the athletes. Last Tuesday, the guests were Ricardo, Olympic champion in the Beach volleyball, and Álvaro, a Pan American medalist and qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. The highlight of the broadcast was Ricardo’s revelation in being a coach in the future.

Ricardo owns three Olympic medals

“The beach volleyball athlete is always driven by new challenges. I believe that the time is coming soon to leave the courts, go through this transition in life. We always work with planning and at the moment I also think about the post-athlete, in that I would like to do. I feel very present in the sport, I would like to continue in the sport that contributed so much to my training. I feel the need to collaborate, my intention is to take over as coach in the future. I always liked to pass on information, read what is happening in the match “, he revealed.

Ricardo became known worldwide for winning two Olympic medals alongside Emanuel. The legendary duo took the gold in 2004 in Athens, and even won a bronze in the next edition of the Olympics in Beijing. Before that, in 2000, in Sydney, Ricardo had already won a silver medal, playing with Zé Marco.

At 45, the Bahian lives in the United States. His last achievement was the Brazilian title in the 2018/2019 season, accompanied precisely by Álvaro. Upon rising, the tournament, Ricardo became the most experienced athlete to achieve the feat.

