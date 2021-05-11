Olympic bombshell: Rafael Nadal may not attend Tokyo 2020 due to the pandemic

One of the great attractions to see tennis in the Olympic Games from Tokyo 2020 is to have Rafael Nadal on the court competing to hang a new medal around his neck. That possibility became a great unknown after the most recent statements by the Manacor tennis player.

The current world number 2 in the ATP ranking questioned his participation in the Olympic party for not being a normal year. He fears the pandemic and the demands on his 34-year-old body.

“I don’t know yet, I can’t give a clear answer because I don’t know. In a normal world I would never think of missing the Games, of course, we all know how important they are to me. In these situations, I don’t know, we will see in a couple of months ”, he assured at the press conference of the Master 1000 in Rome.

He acknowledges that it will always be an honor to represent his country in the great sporting event, but he must adjust: “I have to organize my calendar. In a normal year, my calendar is always clear to me since January 1, but this year is different. You have to be flexible, “he added.

Nadal was the Spanish standard-bearer at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and won two gold medals in his Olympic history. The gold was hung in Beijing 2008 (individual) and in Rio 2016 (in doubles with Marc López). In London 2012 he was not due to injury, so attending Tokyo would be his third games.

“The pandemic has made us experience things that we were not used to. When you talk about a pandemic, you talk about young people, but I think they have the energy to adapt more. For us who lead a life living in conditions that have changed drastically and we are more aware of the problems, this concern is more accentuated ”, he declared on the subject.

There is just over two months to go until the games start and Nadal will have a few weeks to consider whether it is convenient for him to live this experience, which would probably be his last at the Olympics.

