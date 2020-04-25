Olympiacos, one of the most important teams in Greece, and the Atromites, are at risk of being relegated to the second division of Greek football. The two clubs are being investigated for a scandal involving match-fixing.

The match whose result would have been manipulated occurred on February 4, 2015. On that occasion, Olympiacos beat Atromitos 2-1 in a game valid for the Greek Championship. That year, the team from the city of Piraeus ended up being national champion.

At that time, the Greek Football Federation came to investigate the duel, but ended up closing the case. This time, according to the Greek press, the most recent investigation concluded that there are reasonable suspicions against the two clubs and also points out that there are another three games with a fraudulent results scheme involving once again Olympiacos and also Panathinaikos.

According to the local press, clubs can face harsh penalties and fall under Article 27 of the Greek Football Federation’s Code of Conduct: “manipulating the outcome of a match for the purpose of placing bets”. The penalties in question are the demotion of the two teams and a fine that can reach 3 million euros (approximately R $ 18 million) for each club.

In addition, individuals involved in the match-fixing scheme can be banned from football forever. Among the people investigated is the president and owner of Olympiacos, Evangelos Marinakis. The Greek tycoon is also the owner of Nottingham Forest, which currently disputes the English second division.

The other defendants involved in the Greek football corruption scandal are Yorgos Spanos, owner of Atromitos, Yorgos Sarris and Aritidis Stathopulos, former president of the Greek Football Federation and vice president of the organization, respectively. Besides them, the accusations fall against the Portuguese Ricardo Sá Pinto, coach of Atromitos at the time of the supposedly manipulated match, and the former technical director of the club, Yannis Angelopulos.

