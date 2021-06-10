Olympia Recreates Serena Williams’ Australian Open Outfit

This week will literally NOT END, but here’s some cuteness to get you through Thursday: Serena Williams’ extremely sweet daughter Olympia just twinned with her mom and wore an identical version of Serena’s iconic Australian Open outfit.

Olympia’s dad Alexis shared the photos to Olympia’s Instagram account with the caption “Practice makes ….” and People reports that Serena hit the comments to call him out for not waiting to post them until they could do a side-by-side, writing “Awwwww mannnnnn I asked you to save this post until I was next to her side my side in my same outfit 🙄🙄. Oophhh I guess I’ll have to pull the plug from your phone tonight,” she added. “And you wake up wondering why you have no battery 🤷🏿‍♀️🤷🏿‍♀️ LOL.”

Serena wore her grown-up version of this outfit earlier this year, and was inspired by Olympic gold medalist track star Florence Griffith Joyner. “I was inspired by Flo-Jo, who was a wonderful track athlete, amazing athlete when I was growing up,” she said. “Watching her fashion, just always changing, her outfits were always amazing.”

She added, “This year we thought of what can we do to keep elevating the Serena Williams on the court. The Nike team actually thought of this design of inspiration from Flo-Jo. I was like, ‘Oh, my god, this is so brilliant. ‘”

FYI, this isn’t the fist time Serena and Olympia have matched! Twinning is fully their thing:

