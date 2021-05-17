Olympia Dukakis, Oscar winner, dies at 89 – El Sol de México

Oscar winner Olympia Dukakis died last Saturday, May 1, at the age of 89, at her home in New York, according to her brother Apollo on social networks. Without elaborating, he revealed that the actress had struggled with health problems in recent months.

“She is finally at peace with Luis (Zorich, with whom she was married for 56 years, until his death in 2018),” the publication reads.

The protagonist of “Moonlight Spell”, a film for which she won the Oscar in 1987, was born on June 20, 1931 in Boston, Massachusetts. After graduating from Boston University, he made his debut in the play “The Aspern Papers” in 1962, a fact that opened the doors to acting for him.

She has participated in more than 50 films, among which are “Steel Magnolias” (1989), “Among Women” (2007), “Look Who’s Talking” (1989) and “Professor Holland” (1995). In addition to his work in the cinema, he ventured into the theater with titles such as “Who’s Who in Hell”, “Social Security”, “Rose” and “A man’s man”, which earned him an Obie Award (an award given by the Off Circuit -Broadway) in 1963.

Together with her husband, in the 1970s she founded the Charles Playhouse theaters in Boston and the Whole Theater in New Jersey. On television he acted in series such as “Stories from San Francisco”, “Joan of Arc”, “Center of the universe” and “Forgive me”.

Her last film participation was in the movie “Not to forget”, which was finished a few months ago, and where she plays a judge.

Artists like Daniela Vega and Cher, who was her co-star in “Hechizo de luna”, lamented her death on social networks.

“When I heard that Olympia was sick I spoke to her daughter, and she said that I could talk to her. That she might not listen or speak. I called and said” Olympia, I’m Cher, I love you “. Remember” Moon spell ” , and said, “Oh Cher, I love you.” She was weak, but happy. RIP, “the singer wrote.

