Olot and Peña Deportiva maintain a pulse equalized by the Second Phase of Second B (1-1)

05/23/2021 at 10:17 PM CEST

The Olot and the Sports Club ended their participation in the Second Phase of Second B drawing 1-1 this Sunday in the Camp Municipal d’Olot. The Olot He arrived at the meeting with strengthened spirits after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Orihuela CF away from home (1-3) and the other in front of Valencia Mestalla in his stadium (1-0) and at the moment he had a streak of three consecutive victories. Regarding the visiting team, the Sports Club they were defeated by 1-3 in the last game they played against the Espanyol B. After the result obtained, the Olotense team is fourth at the end of the match, while the Sports Club maintains the leadership of the Second Phase of Second B.

The match started in a favorable way for the Sports Club, which opened the scoring thanks to a goal from Colau in the 27th minute. Olot by means of a goal from eleven meters Xumetra in the 32nd minute, thus ending the first period with a 1-1 on the light.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-1.

During the match changes were made to both teams. The players of the Olot who entered the game were Vivi, Blazquez, Pol prats, Barnils Y Salinas replacing Jordi Masó, Arumí, Juan Delgado, Eloi Amagat Y Carles mas, while changes in the Sports Club They were cross, Boat, Aaron, Fran Y Curly, who entered to supply Pereira, Loren, Miguelete, Nacho Y Inn.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Jordi Masó Y Vivi by the Olot already Fran Y cross by the Santaeulariense team.

With this result, the Olot is left with 34 points and the Sports Club with 36 points.

Data sheetOlot:Pol Ballesté, Carles Mas (Salinas, min.61), Alan Baró, Arumí (Blázquez, min.46), Soler, Eloi Amagat (Barnils, min.61), Pedro, Jordi Masó (Vivi, min.46), Juan Delgado (Pol Prats, min.53), Kilian and XumetraSports Club:Fran, Pereira (Cruz, min.34), Andreu, Fonda (Crespo, min.85), Andrada, Miguelete (Aarón, min.55), De Val, Cristeto, Nacho (Fran, min.55), Loren (Barca , min.55) and ColauStadium:Camp Municipal d’OlotGoals:Colau (0-1, min. 27) and Xumetra (1-1, min. 32)