Olona (Vox) leaves and denounces having been threatened by a deputy

The deputy of Vox Macarena Olona has denounced that she has received threats from a member of the PP during the investigation commission on ‘Operation Kitchen’ in the Congress of Deputies.

While the businessman Ignacio López del Hierro, husband of the former secretary general of the Popular Party María Dolores de Cospedal, appeared, Olona got up and left the room and returned shortly after.

After a few moments, he asked to speak to give his version of what happened. “I have just suffered a threat from a deputy of the Popular Party, as the ERC colleagues who are right behind have been able to witness,” he said.

The Vox deputy has assured that, “upon being surprised”, the PP deputy has left the room and has described as “absolutely intolerable” that this member of the PP has approached to threaten him.

According to Olona, ​​the ‘popular’ asked him if he was taking pictures of them. “I would never have imagined that I would be threatened in the Chamber that represents national sovereignty. And if they had to tell me that I was going to be threatened, I would never have imagined that it was going to be from a PP deputy, “he said later.

“I am truly ashamed to see how, at times, the PP present participants become accomplices in a desperate attempt to cover up any hint of political corruption. To the point of personal disqualification ”, he continued.

Meanwhile, the judge of the National Court Manuel García-Castellón has cited as investigated the former secretary general of the Popular Party María Dolores de Cospedal and her husband, the businessman Ignacio López del Hierro, for their alleged impl …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.