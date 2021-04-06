Olona boasts that Vox acts as a “protective shield” against the attacks of the PP on Díaz Ayuso

Macarena Olona, ​​during a rally on July 10 in Vitoria. (Photo: Europa Press News via Europa Press via Getty Images)

The deputy spokesperson for Vox in the Congress of Deputies, Macarena Olona, ​​said on Tuesday that the president of the Community of Madrid and candidate of the PP for the regional elections on May 4, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has been suffering “attacks” not only from the Government of Pedro Sánchez and leftist formations, but also from his own party, before which Vox offers him a “protective shield”.

In an interview on esRadio, collected by Europa Press, Olona clarified that it is not that there is a non-aggression pact between Díaz Ayuso and the head of the Vox list, Rocío Monasterio, during the electoral campaign in Madrid, but that Vox is maintaining the same behavior that they have had since the beginning of the legislature, showing themselves “reliable and loyal.”

As he explained, the party led by Santiago Abascal has surrounded the regional president with “a clear protective shield” when “she has been absolutely alone” in the face of “the ruthless attacks from the left, the Government of Spain and even from ‘Genoa’ ”.

For this reason, he understands that, according to some media, the ‘popular’ candidate has asked the national leadership of the party to be able to develop her campaign autonomously. “We are all aware that the big problem that Mrs. Díaz Ayuso has is ‘Génova'”, he indicated, warning that with the deputy Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo it was already seen what happens in the PP when someone “dares to raise the voice in defense of freedom ”.

Olona has pointed out that the president of the Community of Madrid has supported policies defended by Vox such as lowering taxes, guaranteeing safety in the streets or defending “the freedom of …

