Sweden woke up this Wednesday glued to television. In a historic appearance, prosecutor Krister Petersson has revealed the identity of the man who almost certainly murdered the Swedish Prime Minister, the Social Democrat Olof Palme, in 1986 at the age of 59. This is the Swedish citizen Stig Engström, known as The Skandian Man (from the company he worked for), who died 20 years ago. Engström was initially a witness to the case and then a suspect. Having committed suicide in 2000, the authorities are unable to continue the investigation and have decided to end it. After 34 years of inquiries, Swedish society is now left with the bittersweet feeling that the case is closed, but not clarified.

“We have gone as far as we can,” Petersson said in a virtual appearance – because of the ban on meetings of more than 50 people to prevent the spread of coronavirus – which has been followed live by more than half a thousand journalists in different countries being interpreted in English. The murder of Palme, a controversial man, a defender of human rights and uncomfortable for many governments that he openly and harshly criticized – such as that of the United States for intervention in the Vietnam War; the South African for the apartheid regime against the black majority; and the Franco dictatorship, among others – represented a trauma for Sweden and shocked the entire European social democracy on the night of February 28, 1986. Palme, Prime Minister of Sweden between 1969 and 1976 first, and between 1982 and 1986 later, died before entering the hospital in the early hours of March 1.

Despite the fact that investigators have not been specific in revealing the motive for the murder, Engström, of Swedish parents but born in India in 1934, is known to have shown his rejection of Palme’s progressive political discourse days before hitting him with two shots from behind. The investigators have indicated that the testimonies of some witnesses have been “of great importance” to end up holding, definitively, the Skandia man. Statements by those witnesses have insisted for years that a man in a dark coat and hat vanished from the crime scene down a flight of stairs that cold night. Engström was late that Friday from the crime in the office where he worked as a graphic designer, according to the images collected by the cameras of the building. He also told his wife that the next day, Saturday, he was going to ski and could not prepare the trip. Shortly before the time of the murder, the suspect left the Skandia building wearing precisely a dark coat and a hat, as it appears in the press images of those years. “He was heading for the subway,” the investigators have sentenced. Just the same path that Palme and his wife Lisbet walked – without bodyguards – that day, after watching the movie The Mozart Brothers at the Stockholm Grand Cinema.

The prosecutor Petersson, cold, calm and quite impassive despite the expectation that his appearance had aroused, maintains as evidence of the murder that Engström had access to a revolver of the same type and model with which Palme was shot: a .357 Smith & Wesson Magnum. Despite the latest conjectures on social networks and in the local press – which are added to the very long list of hypotheses and conspiracy theories that the Palme case brings -, the prosecutor has insisted this Wednesday several times that, after 34 years, the Weapon remains unknown.

Another indication, perhaps more striking than that of the pistol, is the revelation that Engström was a member of a shooting club, according to the prosecutor. Authorities are virtually certain that he was not the owner of the now-legendary .357 Smith & Wesson Magnum, but that “someone in his neighborhood” in Stockholm had a room in his house “full” of guns and that one of them matches the caliber used to kill Palme. Engström “had a [pistola] that seems to match the crime scene, “Petersson said. “We think Engström had a gun with him that night,” he added.

The Skandia man was already an old acquaintance, as it was he himself who called the police the next morning to warn that he went to the crime scene to aid Palme and was concerned that they might mistake him for the killer. . After years of millimetric study and ups and downs in the investigation, Petersson has been able to confirm that the version that Engström gave as a first witness, and later as a suspect, does not coincide with the information revealed by his company’s security cameras, his wife’s statement and various testimonies of other witnesses.

Hopes that the puzzle would be solved today were soaring in the Scandinavian country of around 10 million, but have resulted in an “anticlimax,” Ulf Bjereld, a renowned political scientist at the University of Gothenburg and supporter, describes by email. of the Social Democratic Party, the formation of Palme. “Expectations that the prosecutor was going to present new and substantive evidence were high. But no, there was no murder weapon, no DNA, no confession, no crucial new testimonies, ”he summarizes. Yes, Stig Engström is really a suspect. But there is no clear evidence that he is also the murderer, “he says. The current Prime Minister, also a Social Democrat Stefan Löfven, hopes that with this latest appearance of the investigators the wound that the murder of Palme supposed for Swedish society will be closed, . reported. Although he acknowledges that it would have been more desirable to obtain more decisive evidence on the case. Martin, one of the children of Palme and Lisbet, believes that the result of the investigation is “correct”, but also acknowledges that there is no absolute certainty that links Engström with the crime, according to Swedish radio.

The case remains today, after 12,522 days of mystery, closed, and the only person responsible, The Skandia man, can no longer be tried despite the encouragement of prosecutor Petersson, who reopened the case in 2017, to shed some light on a assassination equated to that of the mythical President of the United States, John F. Kennedy, in 1963.

Several political commentators and some Swedish media had fueled these days the debate before an official appearance that now ends 34 years of an investigation full of carelessness and clumsiness. For example, the crime scene, which was contaminated, was not cordoned off quickly enough; one of the two bullets was found by a person outside the investigation, among other oversights.

The research path that was gaining more strength was the South African one. Palme was an outspoken man critical of the apartheid regime and a week before his death he not only called for its abolition, but showed his support for the African National Congress. “It supported third world countries and their right to independence,” recalls Bjereld. But the prosecutor has been blunt: “There is nothing specific. Unfortunately there is not enough evidence [para inculpar a los servicios secretos de Sudáfrica]”

Palme was uncomfortable, even polarizing, the political scientist recalls. “A lot of people loved him, some people hated him. He was very intelligent, an excellent rhetorician and his political language was very ideological. ” That is why, from the beginning, the hypotheses about authorship – material and intellectual – multiplied. The Kurdish PKK party, the KGB (Soviet secret services), Yugoslavia and even the CIA (US secret services). Even a common criminal, Christer Pettersson, spent a few months in jail, but was released for lack of evidence. Months later, he was released due to lack of evidence. All had once been suspected of being behind an assassination that shocked European society at the end of the last century. “Speculation will continue, but on a social level I think there will be an acceptance that we now know what we may know and that we may never get the absolute answer to the question of who killed Olof Palme,” says Bjereld.