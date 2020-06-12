Dani Olmo is showing that the Bundesliga is not only not too big for him, but surely, in a short time it will be small. The one from Terrassa, a former footballer of the lower categories of Barça, is the great pragonist of the German day this Friday. Leipzig visited the Hoffenheim stadium and the Catalan took just eleven minutes to score two goals, but the best thing is that the first one has reached nine, so Olmo has scored a double in just two minutes.

06/12/2020 at 21:25

CEST

It is not the first time that the striker has been able to score two goals in such a short time, although it is his best record. And it is that Olmo, in September 2019, when he was still a player for Dinamo Zagreb (signed for Leipzig in January), was able, in just eight minutes, to score two goals with Spain U21 against Kazakhstan. With the captain’s armband, the Blaugrana youth squad amazed Luis de la Fuente’s team.

He signed for Leipzig last January after paying 30 million euros, a very important figure for a team like the Croatian. Since his arrival, he has played nine Bundesliga games with the German team, including the one played on Hoffenheim territory. His first goal came against Colonia on June 2, after the break caused by the coronavirus.