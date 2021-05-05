Olmecas de Tabasco season 2021 of the Mexican Baseball League news

Pedro Meré the manager of the Olmec team from Tabasco and Juan Pablo Oromas, the ace of the Tabasco starting pitching rotation, spoke on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, on Media Day for the season. 2021 of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB).

Pedro Mere

“We look for the identity of the Olmecs from Tabasco strengthening the defense, since previously, the club let slip many victories in this regard, for this reason we have added people who will give us great security in fielding in the box and in the outfield, the key to having a leading team is to work all in harmony. We improve our bullpen and defense, based on that we are going to establish our style of play, but without leaving the union that is what great teams are made with, with that identity that we are dealing with in Tabasco and there it goes that way we go Well, that is not done overnight, it is a process, I think it will be one of our greatest strengths, the team is increasingly uniting, taking on more identity, we are looking relatively to make a family ”.

“We can boast of a total renovation of the team, management and coaching staff, we have worked in depth to design the squad that allows us to achieve, after a long time, a winning season to end the playoff drought in our stadium”

“We have built a solid starting rotation, with Mexicans and foreigners, in addition to having a lot of capacity in our body of relievers.”

“In a stadium like ours, it requires a lot of contact and having aggressive runners on the trails.”

Juan Pablo Oramas

“Baseball is about men, not names. If we make the playoffs, anything can happen. We are going for the championship. It is time to change the image that people have of us. I think that it will be motivating for everyone Olmecs come back to enjoy the postseason experience. “

“I think that a rotation of pitchers with important trajectory and experience has been integrated, and that could make a difference in a competition that will be highly contested for qualification.

“In a short season like the one that is about to start, it is important to start at a good pace, which we will achieve with adequate preparation, and that is why we work hard not to fail the fans.”

With part of the information and image of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB).