Olly Eley becomes the first non-binary person to pose for the cover of the UK edition of ELLE

The British-Australian model Olly Eley has become the first non-binary star to pose for the cover of ELLE magazine in the UK. With this, the young woman has found a “middle ground” after having spent much of her life “despising” her body.

Olly Eley is an agent, which means she is genderless. He explained that they did not have a language to understand how they felt when they were younger. The model, who was born a woman, added that he wished he had known, as he grew older, that it was okay that such a “middle place” existed..

Eley explained to the magazine: “After years of despising the body I was born with, unable to relate in any way to the gender assigned to me at birth, I had finally found a way to exist in the world that made sense to me“.

“I’ve never felt like a woman, but I haven’t felt like a man either. If there were a thin line connecting the two genders, it would be a floating point somewhere between the two, but not tied to the line entirely. It’s the only way I can describe it. “

The model also explained that she was only aware that she could control her gender when she moved to Sydney (Australia): “My mind was opened and it was flooded with light. There was this whole queer community that I had no idea existed“Eley added that she ruled out undergoing a mastectomy and instead opted to bandage her breast.

“There are countless different surgeries that some trans people choose to have in order to feel more comfortable in their bodies; but I feel so disconnected from any gender that no body will ever feel perfect“He explained.” I chose not to undergo upper surgery, as that body would not have served me either. Instead, I wanted the option to tie, a method to compress, the chest, to give a flatter appearance. My chest size, previously, meant that I couldn’t do it effectively. “

“So I had a reduction to give me that control over my appearance. I tie myself not because I am ashamed of my body, but because the autonomy of doing so makes me feel safe. I am not fluent when I switch between genders and pronouns. I’m an agent, completely genderless, and what I do with my body, be it naked or in a full snowsuit, doesn’t change it, “Olly explained.

In addition, Eley added that she could be a role model for trans and non-binary children: “When someone is neither, both or all of the above in terms of their gender, like me, people can get defensive and reluctant. to accept that there is a gray area. Trans and non-binary children need to hear that they are beautiful and worthy of love and a fulfilling life“.