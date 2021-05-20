Olli Santalahti, hopeful for the future of BRAVE CF in Europe

SEEF DISTRICT._ After nearly five years of establishing its presence around the world, the BRAVE Combat Federation returns to Europe for its 51st event on June 4, making Belarus the seventh European destination and 22nd overall.

Throughout its global expedition, BRAVE CF has gained popularity among the combat sports community and the level of fighters continued to rise.

Earlier this year, the promotion welcomed a top-line Finnish recruit with an exclusive multi-fight contract to join the stable of European number one fighters, number one welterweight and pound-for-pound in Nordic Europe, Olli “The Amazing” Santalahti.

He became the latest Nordic addition to a comprehensive roster of European talents with the best fighters from his region under one banner: number middleweight David Jacobsson, number one welterweight Zvonimir Kralj and number one flyweight Abdul. Hussein.

It is true that Santalahti is impressed with the strategic expansion of the promotion across the content and level of fighters.

“I can say that BRAVE CF is taking over Europe. The fighters they are getting are high level. Although they originated in the Middle East, I think they are also the main European organization at the moment, ”says Santalahti.

“BRAVE CF is a high-level organization, and it is my pleasure to be on the list,” he added.

BRAVE CF has grown from a young mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in 2016 to a combat sports powerhouse, with 50 shows in 21 different countries, six of which are European nations such as Northern Ireland, England, Sweden. and Russia.

In keeping with its strategy of building talent from the grassroots level, the Bahrain-based team seized the opportunity to venture into untapped European markets such as Slovenia and Romania and developed relationships with local promotions and MMA Federations to nurture future talent and develop a global ecosystem for sport.

Despite the devastating effects of COVID-19 last year, BRAVE CF remained committed to its mission to empower the European MMA scene by holding four consecutive undercard in Sweden during the weekends of August 2020.

It made history that year as the only global promotion to take place. seven events in a calendar year in the region, doing so under extraordinary circumstances due to the global health crisis.

Last January, the promotion kicked off the year with BRAVE CF 46 in Sochi, Russia and now plans to break new ground on June 4, adding Belarus to the long list of countries the organization has visited over the years.

In association with Rukh Sport Management, BRAVE CF 51: The Future is Here is scheduled at the Falcon Club Arena in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.