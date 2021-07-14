Olivier Giroud will be Milan’s new player

07/13/2021 at 6:32 PM CEST

SF

The French striker, Olivier giroud, will be a new Milan footballer. After being released on June 30 and leaving Chelsea, the international ‘bleu’, the striker will embark on a new adventure in the Italian Serie A.

Both from London and from Milan the agreement between the French striker is already closed, although the incorporation has not yet been made official from San Siro. However, the agreement is complete and the veteran center forward will wear the red and black jacket for the next two seasons, until 2023.

Ibrahimovic will have in the French his new partner in the Milan attack front, in the year of the return to the Champions League.