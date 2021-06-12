Olivia’s autopsy reveals that she died of acute lung edema

TENERIFE, CANARY ISLANDS: Search boats for Tomás Gimeno and the youngest of the sisters, Anna, in the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife. (Photo: Europa Press via .)

The result of the autopsy of Olivia Gimeno has revealed the cause of death of the child under six years old, as reported this Saturday by the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands (TSJC), while the search work continues to find her sister Anna .

The autopsy carried out by the Forensic Anatomical Institute of Tenerife has revealed that Olivia died of acute lung edema, although the results of the toxicological, biological and histopathological analyzes are still to be known.

Therefore, The edema suffered by Olivia was caused by a flooding of the lungs, but even so, this fact is not definitive when determining the exact circumstances of her death, since this could be later than any other method used by the father to end his life. For example, that of some substance, a fact that will clarify the toxicological analysis.

The youngest of the sisters, Anna, has not yet appeared, as well as Tomás Gimeno himself. In addition, the search for both has suffered the mishap of a breakdown on the ship Ángeles Alvariño, which has had to return to port, which has not happened since last May 30.

Acute pulmonary edema is caused by inhaling a poison

Acute pulmonary edema, which has caused the death of the girl Olivia Gimeno, according to the autopsy, occurs after intoxication by respiratory poisoning by inhaling something toxic, as explained to . the vice president of the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (SEPAR), Germán Peces-Barba.

This pulmonologist consider that if Olivia died of acute pulmonary edema she was already dead when she was thrown into the water since “if it had been a drowning, there would have to be water aspirated through the lungs”.

Barba Fish has explained that pulmonary edema occurs when the alveoli exude a fluid (edema) that floods those alveoli that stop working because there is no passage for air to enter.

In the expert’s opinion, pulmonary edema occurs “when exposed to something toxic, irritant or abrasive that elicits the response of exuding the edema”, which is a liquid that is where there should be air and cuts the barrier to receive oxygen.

According to this pulmonologist, in a healthy lung like Olivia’s, edema is not caused by drowning but is a reaction that the lungs undergo when they are subjected to stress or a violent reaction.

In Olivia’s case, according to Peces Barba, “We are facing an inflammatory reaction of the lung and the content of the lung is the exudate, if the girl had been thrown alive into the water she would have sea water inside and that would not be edema, it would be drowning”.

