Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin and Tobey Maguire join Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’

Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin and Tobey Maguire were the last to join the cast of ‘Babylon’, the new film written and directed by Damien Chazelle, responsible for ‘Whiplash’, ‘The city of the stars’ or ‘First Man (The first man)’.

The film will feature an impressive ensemble cast including previously announced Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Samara Weaving, Lukas Haas, Rory Scovel, Eric Roberts, PJ Byrne, Damon Gupton and Flea, the bassist for Red Hot Chili Peppers. Almost nothing.

Set in Hollywood in the late 1920s, the film takes us back to the time when the transition from silent to talkies took place as a result of the success of ‘The Jazz Singer’ in 1927. Defined as a kind of ” The Great Gatsby on steroids “, ‘Babylon’ explore the rise and fall of multiple characters whose lives intertwine throughout the film.

Like the recent ‘once upon a time in … Hollywood’, the film mixes real characters with fictional characters being that for now it has only transcended who Minghella will play: Irving G. Thalberg, MGM’s head of production at that time which gives its name to the prestigious award given by the North American Academy destined to reward characters especially significant in the world of film production.

After several delays caused by the pandemic, the filming of the film will begin next week in locations in the city of Los Angeles. The film, distributed worldwide by Paramount Pictures, will hit theaters in the United States on December 25, 2022, while it will hit Spanish theaters a month later, on January 27, 2023.

Olivia Hamilton, Matt Plouffe and Marc Platt are its producers, with Helen Estabrook, Adam Siegel and the aforementioned Tobey Maguire serving as executive producers. Although official figures have not been disclosed, it is estimated that the film’s budget could be around 100 million dollars.