Olivia wilde does not live with Jason Sudeikis, despite the fact that she told a judge that to obtain a restraining order against a creepo stalker who has been hanging around her house in LA for months

It turns out that Olivia Wilde went to a judge to ask for a temporary restraining order to protect her and her family from a stalker in Los Angeles. In the documents, Olivia says, “I live with Mr. Sudeikis and our two children”, this sentence was OBVIOUSLY like a WTF? For everyone when the news of the restraining order broke, because Olivia is dating Harry Styles, and does not share or live in the house with her ex Jason Sudeikis, she has her own house. In fact, they even said that she had “moved in with Harry” – whom they blamed for Olivia and Jason’s breakup. LOL!

Sources close to Olivia told TMZ that the former couple do not live together, although they are both in the UK raising their children together, they reside there, but maintain separate houses.

It is not clear why the actress told the judge that she lived with Sudeikis, but the intention was to obey the court order to protect herself, her children and him as well.

Olivia Wilde has been dating Harry Styles since January, when they were seen holding hands at a wedding. The actress filed for the restraining order with the help of her attorney Shawn Holley, Jason Sudeikis did not participate.

The stalker left Jason notes about Olivia, saying that “she was unhappy in her relationship and wanted to start a relationship with him.” This was recorded by the security cameras in his home. The creepo also said that “everything continued until January, when Harry Styles received credit for what he was doing.” I mean, even Harry is into that madness. The guy actually believed it was related to Olivia.

In the documents, Olivia says the guy initially barged in on a private zoom call from her in October and harassed her, and has since grown bolder by showing up at her home. Olivia also says that she is afraid that the man may have found her home, because she has never shared her address, and says that one of her notes is threatening… the guy says: «I, since March 19, 2021, now I am struggling to stay sane while in hiding. “

The judge granted Olivia the restraining order against this man, who must be away from her, her children and Jason, all the time. OMG! Spooky!

But the point is, for those who went berserk, Olivia Wilde doesn’t live with Jason Sudeikis even though she told that to a judge. Okay?

