Olivia Wilde and Tobey Maguire join Brad Pitt on ‘Babylon’

After 'First Man', Chazelle adds a cast in his new project

Olivia wilde, Tobey Maguire, Phoebe Tonkin and the filmmaker Spike Jonze will join Brad Pitt Y Margot robbie in ‘Babylon’ by Damien chazelle.

According to THR, people on the project describe it as ‘The Great Gatsby on Steroids’ as the directed film takes place in the late 1920s during Hollywood’s transition from silent movies to sound tapes.

The film is co-starring Jovan adepo, Katherine Waterston, Li Jun Li, Max Minghella, Lukas haas, Rory scovel, Samara weaving, Eric Roberts, PJ Byrne, Damon Gupton Y Flea.

Chazelle’s wife, Olivia hamilton, is the producer with Marc platt Y Matthew plouffe, while Maguire is an executive producer alongside Adam Siegel and Helen Estabrook. Production is slated to begin next week in Los Angeles, and Chazelle will have plenty of time for post-production, as Babylon won’t hit select theaters until July. December 25, 2022. A few days later, the film will open widely in the rest of the United States (and the rest of the world) the 6 of January 2023.

Wilde recently finished her next directing job, the New Line thriller Don’t Worry Darling, starring Florence pugh, Chris pine Y Harry Styles. He will next direct the gymnastics drama ‘Perfect’, starring Thomasin McKenzie as Kerri Strug, and will also direct a Spider-Woman movie for Sony.

Maguire has not been seen on the big screen since the 2014 chess drama Pawn Sacrifice, although he was heard in the original version of the hit animated film The Boss Baby in 2017.

Jonze is best known as the director of such films as ‘How to Be John Malkovich’, ‘Adaptation’ or ‘Her’, the last of which earned him an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay. He appears from time to time as an actor in other people’s films and I always enjoy his appearances in feature films, which include Three Kings, Bad Grandpa, and The Wolf of Wall Street. He last directed the documentary Beastie Boys Story which debuted on Apple TV +. Tonkin has been seen in the ‘The Vampire Diaries’ spin-off, ‘The Originals’.

Chazelle has assembled an impressive cast here by any measure, so now the question will be whether he can bounce back from ‘First Man’, as many expected more from that movie, and bring back the magic of his previous films like ‘Whiplash’ or ‘ La La Land ‘. Without a doubt ‘Babylon’ aims strong.

