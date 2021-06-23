Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis reunite with their children in New York

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis continue to show that they do not hold a grudge and that their children are the most important thing to them.

New York City witnessed the recent meeting between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, who were a couple between 2011 and 2020. Despite their separation, they continue to maintain a good relationship and have always been seen living together in a friendly way.

On this occasion, they spent time with their 7-year-old children Otis and 4-year-old Daisy and although they have not lived together recently, it seems that they maintain constant communication for the sake of their little ones, with whom they play and maintain a family structure.

While Jason has been working on projects such as the drama “Til death” dinde shares credits with Evangeline Lilly, as well as “El Tonto” where he will appear with Kate Beckinsale and other talents, Olivia Wilde had been in London accompanying her boyfriend Harry Styles now that the filming of his most recent film is over, “My Policeman”.

Once as a family, they have played until they are tired and have shared pleasant moments that make it seem that the distance is only a change of title for them, that they remain united and committed as they have always been in order for their children to meet well.