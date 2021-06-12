Olivia Rodrigo’s fans defend her from cruel accusations on her body

About the caption of her publication the singer wrote: “all I did was try my be”, one of the verses of his most recent single, “Brutal”.

Among the comments about his weight are some such as “You need to eat something” Y “You look in the bones”. One of his very angry fans commented in his defense: “Do I really need to remind people how dangerous it is to comment on someone’s body size?”.

The bad comments about his body continued to escalate and the controversy moved to Twitter and it was there when another of his followers told him put an end to the body shaming that they were doing to the interpreter of “Brutal”.

“You are sick for criticizing the body of Olivia Rodrigo. When someone is fat they tell them to lose weight and stop eating, but when they see someone skinny like Olivia they call her anorexic and tell her to put meat on her bones. Disgusting. She is so young and does not deserve this, “wrote one of her fans on the social network.