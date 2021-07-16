Olivia Rodrigo wears a vintage Chanel to visit the White House

This is how Rodrigo arrived at the White House and from the right side, the suit on the catwalk from the 90s.

There is nothing more classic than a Chanel tweed. So Olivia was right with this choice, her outfit has a mix of pink, black, red, blue and white colors. This is an iconic look that we have seen on personalities like Jackie Kennedy.

Olivia Rodrigo at the White House. (Chip Somodevilla / .)

The singer of ‘good 4 u’ accompanied the outfit with a mini black Amina Muaddi bag and lots of rings. In addition to giving a press conference, meeting Biden and Dr. Fauci, Rodrigo’s assignment at the White House was record videos where you report the real data of the vaccines to raise awareness among the youngest.