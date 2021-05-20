Olivia Rodrigo participates in Saturday Night Live

Olivia rodrigo, like many of the best singers and artists, has come out of the Disney factory. At just 18 years old, the young woman makes a living as a singer and actress. He has always highlighted his role in the different Disney series as in high school musical or Bizaardvark; However, since she was 12 years old, she has shown great gifts with music, being a child prodigy with the guitar from an early age.

Well, in recent years the young woman’s talent has been accentuated by the creation of several hits that are number one on the charts. The girl’s best known worldwide hit is’Drivers License‘, a song that shows us a heartbreak story, from the point of view of a teenager, the song broke chart records for more than 9 weeks in a row.

© GettyImagesOlivia Rodrigo is one of the most popular singers of the moment

Last Saturday we could see the Californian participating in the Saturday Night Live program. The young woman made several interpretations throughout the night. The first interpretation could not be other than that of his hit ‘Drivers License’ which he vocalized and performed wonderfully captivating all the screens.

Later, Rodrigo performed another musical theme ‘Good 4 u‘a song composed by her, and which she brought to light on May 14. In less than a week since its launch, the song already has millions of reproductions on digital platforms.

© GettyImagesThe singer became famous with her song ‘Drivers License’

In a brief interview during the night of Saturday Night Live, Olivia spoke of the origin of this song, inspired by the time of the 2000s but with a very current vibe. In addition, the artist mentioned that she does not want her songs to sound “repetitive” but that the young Olivia Rodrigo intends to make songs unique and unrepeatable mixing different musical genres such as pop-punk, folk, country music etc.

© @ oliviarodrigoThe young Disney star that sweeps all digital platforms