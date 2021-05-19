Olivia Rodrigo: New Premiere – Music News

Olivia Rodrigo premieres her new single and of course we present it to you here at Music News! You’re going to love it!

It turns out that on May 13, Olivia Rodrigo released her new material entitled, “Good 4 u” a song that has left millions of people speechless, literally the official video clip of Olivia Rodrigo to date, has more than 32 million of reproductions! QUE!??!?! You read very well!

Just 6 days after its premiere, Olivia Rodrigo managed to collect 32,877,559 views on YouTube in her official video clip. Good 4 u, not only the video clip is wonderful, but also the lyrics, something like, bye, I don’t need you.

And it is real, today we are no longer for mediocre loves, or half-hearted loves, or loves that one day love us with madness and passion, and the next day they no longer know if they want to be with us, and the next day again they love us very much, but the next day it turns out that they are somewhat indifferent,… NETA? You are beautiful and more than that, you are a tremendously valuable person, so please stop right now, and stop that train of mediocre love. Because beware, if you don’t stop right now, you will never stop it, it’s a pattern. If you continue to choose people who do not know what they want, who are undecided about whether to be with you or not, if you continue with people who make you think and feel that love is very difficult, that you are very difficult to love, then not there. It’s mommy, and if you don’t stop it right now, then it will be too late.

This song comes to save our lives, Olivia Rodrigo presents us, “Good 4 u” a song that you cannot stop listening to and please empower yourself a lot! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gNi_6U5Pm_o