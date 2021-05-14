Olivia Rodrigo lands in NY after her debut at the BRIT Awards

The young Disney star got off the plane in NY after her first performance at the BRIT Awards, where she was finally able to meet her idol Taylor Swift.

Tuesday night Olivia rodrigo made her first live appearance at the 2021 BRIT Awards, where she performed her hit single “Drivers License” and took the opportunity to make his dream of meeting Taylor Swift.

Although the singers already showed their mutual support and admiration on social networks, Olivia’s happiness and emotion was more than evident as she posed with her idol, during their first meeting backstage.

The next day, we could see the actress from “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” landing in new york, with a casual look that was far removed from his spectacular presentation at the British awards.

For your trip, Olivia opted for comfort wearing a small white top, a black sweatshirt at the waist, bone-print sweatpants, and shiny black leather boots.

Without a drop of makeup, the 18-year-old singer toured the JFK airport with her long brown hair styled into an adorable braid.

The rising star He even took a moment to greet his fans and take some selfies.

Rodrigo went from promising Disney actress to pop star almost overnight, after releasing his first single “Drivers License” in January of this year.

The Ballad broke records of streams on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, it debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart where it spent 8 weeks at No. 1 and is certified double platinum.

Olivia is in New York preparing for her appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, where she will perform for the first time. “Good 4 U” the last single from his debut album “Sour”. The album, of which we also know the hit “Deja vu”, is expected to come out on May 21.