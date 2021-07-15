Olivia Rodrigo helps promote vaccines in young people

The young artist encourages President Joe Biden’s vaccination campaign. Olivia Rodrigo introduced herself during the conference.

Pop star Olivia rodrigo drives Biden’s youth vaccination campaign.

In this context, the young woman attended the White House to meet with the president Joe biden and the Dr. Anthony Fauci, top adviser on coronavirus.

The meeting arose as part of the impulse of the vaccination campaign against Covid.

The meeting took place at the White House in Washington DC. There, Olivia Rodrigo spoke during a press conference in the James S. Brady room.

Next to her was Jen Psaki, White House press secretary.

The young woman, who has more than 28 million followers on social media, contributes part of her influence to supporting the president’s vaccination campaign.

Thus, its objective is to encourage young people to join the vaccination plan.

“I am more than honored to be here today to help spread the word about the importance of vaccination for young people,” the star said during her speech.

And he assured that he supports the campaign, asking viewers to allow themselves a space for dialogue with family and friends.

In addition, he invited to become aware of the importance of vaccination.

“I know of all the work that President Biden and Dr. Fauci did and I am pleased to support this important initiative.”

The White House announced that the 18-year-old will record videos promoting the vaccination campaign, supporting the initiative and inviting young people to join.

Splash News / The Grosby Group

This meeting arises in the midst of the crisis in the United States due to the low number of youth population that has decided to get vaccinated.

“It is very important that we get vaccinated, it doesn’t matter if you are young and healthy, getting vaccinated will protect your family and friends. Let’s get vaccinated! ”Said the artist in an Instagram video.

