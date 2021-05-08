Olivia Rodrigo Debut Album – ‘Sour’ Release Date, News, Updates

I’m gonna say it RTFN: 2021 is Olivia Rodrigo’s MF year, and not a single soul can stop her. When she released her smash hit single— “Drivers License,” duhhh — earlier this year, Olivia kinda turned into a teen superstar overnight! Which is why it makes total sense that Olivia is getting ready to release her first-ever album, Sour, while she continues to have the public / internet / world’s attention. So since you’re just dying to know everything about this record, I did the detective work to learn all the nitty-gritty details about Olivia’s forthcoming debut. You’re! Welcome!

What’s the album going to sound like?

Olivia may be one of pop’s biggest rising stars at the moment, but that doesn’t mean she’s planning on serving up teen-friendly bubblegum pop only. In an interview with The Face, Olivia said, “I suppose I’m considered a pop artist, but I’ve never felt like one. This album is full of stuff that I like, which is so diverse. There are elements of alternative rock in there, alt-pop, some country and definitely a lot of folk. I think anyone can find something they like hidden in one of the songs. “

Olivia further revealed that she was inspired by the “pouty” and “angsty” sounds No Doubt and The White Stripes during the recording of the album. She’s also a big fan of Taylor Swift, Lorde, Alanis Morisette and Phoebe Bridgers, so definitely expect the unexpected!

Okay, but what are the songs about?

Olivia told The Face she wrote a good chunk of the songs on Sour while she was 17, which as we know is a super interesting time in anyone’s life. In Olivia’s own words, she started working on the album at a “really strange age where you’re figuring out so many things: how you want to be treated, love and heartbreak, how you fit into the world and how you relate to other people …[Sour] is me grappling with all of them. It wasn’t something I wrote in hindsight. It’s very much how I was feeling at that time. I needed to write those songs to process those emotions. ”

Who is working with Olivia on the album?

Don’t expect a laundry list of producers to be credited — Olivia’s exclusively working with Dan Nigro, a producer and songwriter who’s most prominently worked with Conan Gray, Lewis Cipaldi, Carly Rae Jepsen, Sky Ferriera, and Zella Day to name a few. Dan contacted Olivia through her Instagram DMs (yes, really) after stumbling onto a video of her singing, and the two have been making great songs together ever since.

Do we have any singles yet?

Why yes, we do! “Drivers License” is out as we already know, but a few weeks ago, Olivia surprised us with “Deja Vu.” Raise your hand if you’ve been listening to both songs non-stop! 🙋🙋🙋

What’s the track list looking like?

We unfortunately won’t know what Sour will sound like until it drops in full, but the song titles do tell a very compelling story. The tracks, in order, are as follows:

1. brutal

2. traitor

3. drivers license

4. 1 step forward, 3 steps back

5. deja vu

6. good 4 u

7. enough for you

8. happier

9. jealousy, jealousy

10. favorite crime

11. hope ur ok

And finally: When is Sour coming out?

Mark you calendars, y’all—Sour is coming out on May 21! Make sure to have a box of tissues, your diary, and a close friend on call come release day.

