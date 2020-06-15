According to The Hollywood Reporter, the protagonist of ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’, Olivia Munn has signed on to play the lead role in the future action-science-fiction film by Dark Castle Entertainment, ‘Replay’. Be the next project for this producer since in 2017 he made George Clooney’s black comedy, ‘Suburbicon’.

The story follows Erin Staffer, whose husband has already been kidnapped and murdered. Armed with cutting-edge illegal technology and a desperate plan, Erin must do everything in her power to change the past and save it. The film aims to emulate ‘John Wick’ and ‘The Raid’ action scenes, with a science-fiction narration compared to James Cameron’s ‘Terminator’.

Jimmy Loweree will be in charge of writing and directing this film that Munn herself will produce along with Ethan Erwin, Hal Sadoff and Robert Bell of Dark Castle Entertainment. One of its producers, Ethan Erwin said: « The public is going to witness the birth of the next big action star with Olivia Munn in this movie. And our director, Jimmy Loweree, is an amazing young filmmaker, whose vision for this movie goes to surprise people. «