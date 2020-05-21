Fintech Olivia, which helps its users control their finances with the aid of artificial intelligence, announced this week that it reached the mark of 200 thousand downloads of its application in Brazil, where it started operating earlier this year. According to Lucas Moraes, cofounder of the startup, the company saw an increase in the volume of downloads between March and April this year, due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. “It is an unprecedented financial crisis, which makes people seek to better organize their money”, says the executive to the Estadão.

Founded by Moraes and partner Cristiano Oliveira, Olivia connects user account and card information to understand their consumption habits and suggest tips on how to save, creating spending targets. Most interactions, however, are carried out with the help of a chat robot (chatbot), in an effort to simplify the relationship between people and their budget.

According to Moraes, who is the fourth generation of the controlling family of the Votorantim group, the app had to adapt a lot to the new times. “People changed their routine, so we had to change: instead of talking about spending at a restaurant, now we pay attention to food delivery”, he exemplifies. In addition to being aware of the user’s consumption habits at home, the company also launched a question and answer service on people’s economic doubts.

Initially launched in the United States, Olivia’s app arrived in Brazil in January this year, when the startup received an investment of R $ 25 million led by Banco Votorantim – last year, it had also received checks from the BR Startups fund and from XP Investimentos . In recent days, the company has also started to operate in another market: Ireland, through a partnership with the local pension fund Irish Life, which has about 1.3 million pensioners.

“One of the biggest problems for startups today is getting customers, this has a very high cost, so we learned that having partners is very good”, says Moraes. According to him, the company had to adapt to operate in Europe, such as compliance with the open banking system and local privacy laws. “We also had to understand the local habits, which are different from the USA and Brazil”. According to Moraes, there are still no expansion plans for other European countries.

See too:

Trump further closes the siege on Huawei

.