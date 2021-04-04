Olivia Culpo teaches elegance classes in Miami

Olivia Culpo displays her elegance and glamor as she arrives at the Valentino exhibition at the Rubell Museum in Miami.

Wearing a one-shoulder fuchsia dress with Greek lines and sheer fabrics, the model and influencer turned several heads while visiting the “Valentino Collezione Milano” installation.

The 28-year-old celebrity who became Miss Universe in 2012 paired the Italian firm’s silk chiffon dress with the Roman Stud Calfskin gold studded stilettos.

The model that belongs to Valentino’s Spring 2021 collection is worth more than $ 7,500 and you can get yours here.

Olivia wore her hair braided with strands that fell over her face, highlighting her beautiful features perfectly made up with natural effect.

Click on the photo and see the complete gallery.