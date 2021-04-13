Olivia Culpo has the ideal look for this hot season

Although spring has its charm with the colors and dresses we see, Olivia Culpo shows us how to wear a different and chic look.

Olivia Culpo is clear that her style can be as versatile as her own personality, because in addition to having been Miss Universe 2012, she has continued to dedicate herself to modeling in other settings.

Olivia Culpo teaches elegance classes in Miami

Without tying down to just one type of clothing, she prefers to be free to experiment with colors, fabrics, and textures that give her silhouette a different shape.

On this occasion, he chose an outfit with a cowboy touch, where the starting point is his Closed jeans with a tapered cut whose value is $ 200.

From there, he chose a poplin shirt in navy blue, which with its draped sleeves creates an optical hourglass effect.

The accessories are a link between her glamorous and casual touch, as she selected dark sunglasses that go with her almost $ 900 Khaite belt, as well as a scrunchie with which she gathered her hair.

The look takes on a cowgirl emphasis with the suede Dallas Western boots, also by Khaite, which, when reaching Olivia’s knee, shorten her legs a bit, without going too far.

Finally, she created a balance with her handbag to create color synchronization with her boots. The Bottega Veneta pouch bag in camel tone was perfect for this purpose, what do you think, did you like its look?