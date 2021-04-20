Olivia Colman negotiates with Marvel her participation in the Disney + series ‘Secret Invasion’

Following the hiring of British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir (‘A Night in Miami …) as the villain, The Hollywood Reporter reports that Marvel has started talks with Oscar and Golden Globe winner Olivia Colman (‘ The Crown ‘) to join the future Disney + series, ‘Secret Invasion’.

‘Secret Invasion’ is a fictional crossover in miniseries format written by American Brian Michael Bendis, drawn by Leinil Francis Yu and published by Marvel Comics publisher in 2008. The miniseries tells of a fictional invasion of planet Earth planned by the alien Skrull race, how during years they infiltrated impersonating some superheroes and how the war unfolds.

Recall that the series was announced for the first time last December along with a large number of UCM projects for Disney +, where the recently released ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​will be joined by ‘Loki’, ‘What If? ‘,’ Hawkeye ‘,’ Ms. Marvel ‘,’ She-Hulk ‘,’ Moon Knight ‘,’ Armor Wars’, ‘Ironheart’ and some more.

If the deal is confirmed, the actress will also accompany MCU members Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos the Indomitable.