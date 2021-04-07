Olivia Colman negotiates to star in future Sam Mendes movie ‘Empire of Light’

One year after the premiere of the wildly successful ‘1917’, the director Sam Mendes has found a new project in a romantic drama entitled‘Empire of Light’.Searchlight Pictures has acquired the rights to this film, which could star Olivia Colman (‘The Father’), an Oscar-winning actress who is currently negotiating her participation in the film.

If the deal goes through, the film will mean a new collaboration between the British actress and Searchlight after ‘The Favorite’ in 2018. In addition, ‘Empire of Light’ will mark the reunion between Mendes and cinematographer Roger Deakins, who won his second Oscar. for his work in ‘1917’.

The film is described as a love story that takes place in and around a beautiful old cinema on the south coast of England. Lacinta will be directed by Mendes from a script written by the filmmaker himself, in a premiere that, according to The Wrap, could arrive in the fall of 2022.

“I have long been a fan of Searchlight and the dynamic way they have produced and released some of my favorite theatrical releases of recent years,” Mendes said in a statement. “This project is very close to my heart and I couldn’t be more delighted that it has found its ideal home.”

Mendes and Pippa Harris will produce the film through their Neal Street Productions label, in a project to be overseen by Searchlight’s presidents of production, film and television, Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum, and Searchlight Pictures UK’s director of development and production, Katie Goodson. -Thomas.