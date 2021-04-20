Olivia Colman negotiates to join Marvel and Samuel L. Jackson on ‘Secret Invasion’ series

From going through the British Royal House to win an Oscar and heading to Marvel. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Olivia Colman is in negotiations to join ‘Secret Invasion’, one of the next Marvel Studios series that will star Samuel L. Jackson.

The series, which we will see on Disney + although it does not have an announced premiere date, will follow the events of ‘Captain Marvel’ and centers on secret agent Nick Fury and Talos, a shapeshifter from the alien Skrull race played by Ben Mendelsohn. Mendelsohn also reprises this role after the Brie Larson film and ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ where he appears briefly. It is not known which character the actress will choose.

Among Colman’s upcoming projects, who has already loaned Imelda Staunton the scepter of Queen Elisabeth in ‘The Crown’, we found the HBO series ‘Landscapers’ (it will be seen on Sky in Spain), Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut ‘The Lost Daughter’; the drama ‘Mothering Sunday’ and the animated films ‘The Mitchells against the machines’ and ‘Superworm’, where he lends his voice. Right now we can still see her in theaters with ‘The Father’, a film for which she has won her second Oscar nomination this year and where she competes against Amanda Seyfried, Glenn Close, Maria Bakalova and Youn Yuh-Jung. Before that he participated in ‘Fleabag’, ‘Them That Follow’, ‘The favorite’ or ‘Broadchurch’ among many other things.

The project

On ‘Secret Invasion’ we know that Marvel Studios will carry out the production and that Kyle Bradstreet (‘Mr. Robot’) is writing the scripts and serving as executive producer. The plot is secret, but it will revolve around an infiltration of Skulls on Earth. Besides Mendelsohn and Jackson, the only other confirmed actor is Kingsley Ben-Adir, whose character has not been revealed but will presumably be one of the villains.