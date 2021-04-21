Olivia Colman could join the cast of Marvel’s Secret Invasion

Share

Rumor has it, Olivia Colman is negotiating to join Marvel and Samuel L. Jackson on the Secret Invasion series.

As she finds herself triumphing as queen on The Crown and is nominated for an Oscar for her work on The Father, it appears that Olivia Colman still has plenty of time to be part of another big project. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the actress is in negotiations to join ‘Secret Invasion’, one of the next Marvel Studios series that will star Samuel L. Jackson and can also be seen on Disney +.

The series, which still has no release date announced, will follow the events of ‘Captain Marvel’ and focuses on secret agent Nick Fury and Talos, a shapeshifter from the alien Skrull race played by Ben Mendelsohn. Mendelsohn also reprises this role after the Brie Larson film and ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ where he appears briefly. As for Olivia Colman, if this rumor turns out to be true, it is not known which character she would play in this new Marvel project.

An unstoppable actress

Among the next projects of Olivia Colman, who has already yielded Queen Elisabeth’s scepter to Imelda Staunton in The Crown, we find the HBO series ‘Landscapers’ (it will be seen on Sky in Spain), Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut , ‘The Lost Daughter’; the drama ‘Mothering Sunday’ and the animated films ‘The Mitchells against the machines’ and ‘Superworm’, where he lends his voice.

Regarding Secret Invasion, it is known that Marvel Studios will carry out the production and that Kyle Bradstreet (‘Mr. Robot’) is in charge of writing the scripts and serving as an executive producer. The plot is secret, but it will revolve around an infiltration of Skulls on Earth. Besides Mendelsohn and Jackson, the only other confirmed actor is Kingsley Ben-Adir, whose character has not been revealed but will presumably be one of the villains.

Secret Invasion is a series that will be developed exclusively for the Disney + platform

