Olivia Colman could be the villain in Willy Wonka prequel – Tomatazos

Not much has been said about the prequel to Willy Wonka’s story with Timothée Chalamet in the starring role. The film is still in the pre-production stage, however, from time to time some details appear among the news and networks, enough to raise the expectations of the public. Through a new report from The Illuminerdi, it is reported that Olivia Colman could become the antagonist of the film. It’s clear that the project is still looking for big industry stars for lead roles.

A few months ago the prequel was announced with Chalamet in the leading role and social networks took it in a mixed way. While fans of Timothée they were happy to see him in a new project, others wondered if such a movie is really necessary. On the other hand, some details of Willy Wonka’s life are shrouded in mystery and fans want to know his story in depth. In these volatile Hollywood times, studios are eager to develop all kinds of productions, be they prequels, spin-offs, revivals, et cetera. The famous chocolatier has not been spared from the trend and The Illuminerdi recently appeared with interesting information.

According to the information portal, the people behind the production could want and would be looking for Olivia colman to take the antagonistic role in the prequel. Colman is famous for her performances in films like La Favorita – 100% and The father – 100%, and in series like Peep show, Fleabag – 100% and The Crown – 100%, in the latter playing Queen Elizabeth. In 2018 she won the Oscar, the BAFTA, the Golden Globe, the SAG award, the Volpi Cup and many other recognitions for her portrayal of Queen Anne of Great Britain in The favourite. Although The Illuminerdi’s report must be taken as hearsay, Colman It would be a great addition to the Willy Wonka prequel cast.

In 1971 we had Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory – 89%, and by 2005 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – 83%, both inspired by Roald Dahl’s book and becoming cult classics for their magnificence, especially the former. Very soon we will have the prequel from the hand of those who produced Harry Potter; the script will be written by Simon Farnaby and Paul King, and boy do the names make us think that it will be a well developed project. As far as we know, the prequel will take place in England in the mid-19th century, during the events of the Industrial Revolution; will introduce us to the adventures of young Wonka, including his discovery of the Oompa Loompas.

It’s funny that Timothée Chalamet has taken a role related to Johnny Depp. The young actor has already played the son of Edward Scissorhands in a car commercial and will now be the chocolatier in his youth version (not forgetting that for a time he was dating his daughter, LLily-Rose Melody Depp). The truth is that a great test awaits him and very soon we will see if he has what it takes to embody one of the most beloved characters in the children’s novels of Dahl.

The next movie from Timothée Chalamet is Dune, one of the most anticipated of 2021 and in which he plays Paul Atreides, the son of a great Duke and with a much bigger life mission than he thinks. This film suffered a severe delay due to the coronavirus pandemic but is now ready to reach salt and perhaps become one of the most successful releases of the year. It will be in theaters in October.

