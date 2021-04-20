Olivia Colman could be in the series ‘Secret Invasion’

The actress may win her second Oscar this year for ‘The Father’ Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn are already confirmed

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Olivia colman is in negotiations to join the cast of the upcoming Marvel series, Disney + ‘Secret Invasion.’ This would be the first Marvel role for the Oscar-winning actress for ‘The Favorite’ (and nominated for ‘The Father’).

The series is based on the popular 2008 comic book event by the writer Brian Michael Bendis and the artist Leinil Francis Yu, which revealed that several notable comic book superheroes had been replaced by Skrulls, the shapeshifting aliens introduced in Captain Marvel. The show may deviate a bit from that plot, as Carol Danvers’ story featured the Skrulls as refugees rather than nefarious intruders, but it still has the potential to change everything we think we know about the MCU.

Colman could join Samuel L. Jackson, reprising his MCU role as Nick Fury, and Ben mendelsohn, reprising his role in the film as Talos. The ‘One Night in Miami’ star, Kingsley ben-adir, was recently announced to play a villain who currently has no name. It’s unclear what role Colman would play, but given what we know about the plot, it can’t be ruled out that she (and the rest of the cast) might not ultimately be who we think they are.

Like ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’, ‘Secret Invasion’ will air in six installments of 40 to 50 minutes. The writer and producer Kyle bradstreet, producer of thriller ‘Mr. Robot ‘, is in the project.

Colman is a hot commodity right now. She is currently nominated for her second Academy Award, the one she has under her belt she took in 2019.

She was recently announced as the star of the upcoming ‘Empire of Light’ by Sam mendes. The actress already has several jobs on the small screen in her career. ‘Accused’ or for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in ‘The Crown’, which she has played in the third and fourth seasons.

‘Secret Invasion’ will premiere exclusively on Disney +, although it is not yet known when we could expect it.

