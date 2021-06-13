Oliver Solberg wins the Rally di Alba due to a sanction against Ott Tänak

Oliver Solberg has achieved his first victory with Hyundai Motorsport after winning the Rally di Alba #RAPlus, an event parallel to the Rally di Alba itself to accommodate World Rally Cars from the World Championship who want to compete in the Italian event. The young Swedish rider has overtaken Ott Tänak by 27.9 seconds, although the result of the Estonian pilot has been marked by a penalty in the SS7 of 2 minutes and 30 seconds that has kept you from a clear victory. For its part, Italian Luca Rossetti has achieved victory in the Rally di Alba del Nacional at the controls of his Hyundai i20 R5.

The Rally di Alba #RAPlus was defined in its 2021 edition by the presence of the two Hyundai i20 WRC Coupé de Oliver Solberg and Ott Tänak, as well as the participation of the Swiss Paolo ‘Il Valli’ Vallivero at the controls of a Ford Fiesta WRC rented from M-Sport. However, the Swiss rider could not keep up with the World Cup riders from the first moment and after spending almost a minute in SS1, his role was merely testimonial. In the meantime, Ott Tänak signed the scratch in the first three stages to leave Oliver Solberg at 19.6 seconds.

The trend continued in the next three sections with three more scratches for Tänak. In fact, the Estonian arrived 1 minute and 39 seconds ahead of SS7, a stage in which all his advantage evaporated. Problems prior to the stage made him arrive late at the time control, situation that cost him 2 minutes and 30 seconds of sanction. Oliver Solberg thus took the lead without achieving any scratch, a situation that remained until the end of the rally. In fact, Oliver Solberg scored the victory with 27.9 seconds of advantage over Ott Tänak, although with a good dose of kilometers and learning about the Hyundai i20 WRC Coupé.

Regarding the Rally di Alba of the Italian National Championship, Luca Rossetti has achieved victory after an intense duel with Corrado Fontana. Although the theory indicated that Luca Pedersoli and Corrado Fontana were the two drivers called to achieve victory when competing with World Rally Cars of the previous generation, the loss of Luca Pedersoli and the good work of Luca Rossetti himself have led to his victory. latest. Yes indeed, Rossetti had to sweat to achieve this victory after beating Corrado Fontana by only 4.6 seconds. For his part, Josh McErlean has closed the podium.