Oliver Rowland achieves second pole at stake in the Puebla ePrix

Briton Oliver Rowland will start from pole in the second race of the Puebla ePrix after winning the superpole. The Nissan driver set a time of 1: 23.579, record with which he has surpassed Pascal Wehrlein by two tenths. For his part, Alex Lynn finished in third position, although the Mahindra rider has an investigation on his shoulders for a possible technical irregularity. With the leaders leaking, Robin Frijns will start 21st, just two places behind the trio of drivers made up of Stoffel Vandoorne, Mitch Evans and Nyck de Vries..

Q1 began with the strongest drivers in Formula E. The Belgian Stoffel Vandoorne was the one who had the singing voice with a time of 1: 24.736. A sufficient record to overtake Mitch Evans, Nyck de Vries, Robin Frijns, António Félix Da Costa and René Rast, although clearly slow to try to get between the riders in the rest of the sessions. In fact, all six Q2 drivers finished ahead of the leaders with Jake Dennis setting the tone with the BMW iFE.21. The official driver of the German brand set the bar at 1: 22.816. A goal that could not be exceeded in Q3.

Jean-Eric Vergne was one of the riders who played Sunday’s super pole at the Puebla ePrix.

In fact, Oliver Rowland as best driver of the third qualifying session slipped into second place, between Jake Dennis and Jean-Eric Vergne. For its part, Alex Lynn and the Swiss Edo Mortara managed to get into the ‘top 6’, waiting for what might happen in Q4. A last session in which Sébastien Buemi did not pass the seventh absolute position, without thus obtaining a ticket for the superpole. In this way, the six drivers classified for the final round of the ‘qualy’ were Jake Dennis, Oliver Rowland, Jean-Eric Vergne, Alex Lynn, Pascal Wehrlein and Edo Mortara.

In the decisive superpole, the reverse order in which the drivers appeared on the track did not play in favor of the fastest driver in the group stage. As a result of this situation, Oliver Rowland took pole at the controls of the Nissan IM03 after marking a time of 1: 23.579. The pilot of the Japanese firm surpassed Pascal Wehrlein by almost two tenths. For his part, Alex Lynn achieved third position, although the Mahindra pilot has a pending investigation pending for a technical irregularity in his M7Electro. If there are no changes, Edo Mortara will start fourth, with Jean-Eric Vergne fifth and Jake Dennis sixth.

Wehrlein’s disqualification gives victory to Lucas di Grassi and Audi in the Puebla ePrixRead news

Outside the super pole, the Swiss Sébastien Buemi had the best time, a record that allows him to start seventh on the grid with the second of the Nissan IM03. For its part, Nick Cassidy took the eighth position at the controls of the Audi of the Virgin Racing team. One tenth behind was Tom Blomqvist with the NIO car, while André Lotterer was the driver in charge of closing the ‘top 10’ with the Porsche 99X Electric. Already in more backward positions appear the leaders of the category and to show the position of Robin Frijns, as the Formula E leader will start 21st.

Classification 2 of the Puebla ePrix of Formula E 2020-21

Pilot Pos

TeamMonoplazaTime1stOliver Rowland

Nissan e.Dams

Nissan IM03

1: 23.579

2nd Pascal Wehrlein

TAG Heuer Porsche

Porsche 99x electric

+ 0.1923ºAlex Lynn

Mahindra Racing

Mahindra M7Electro

+0.244

4th Edo Mortara

Venturi racing

Mercedes EQ Silver Arrow 02

+0.307

5th Jean-Eric Vergne

DS Techeetah

DS E-Tense FE21

+0.371

6th Jake Dennis

BMW i Andretti

BMW iFE.21 + 0.575

7th Sébastien Buemi

Nissan e.Dams

Nissan IM03

———-

8th Nick Cassidy

Virgin racing

Audi e-tron FE07

+ 0.0449ºTom Blomqvist

NIO 333

NIO 333 001

+ 0.12810ºAndré Lotterer

TAG Heuer Porsche

Porsche 99X Electric + 0.181