Isaiah Oliver knows that when some normalcy returns to the NFL, he will have to play a new role, as leader of the Atlanta Falcons’ secondary defense.

Selected in the second round of the 2018 draft, from Colorado, Oliver is suddenly one of the most experienced cornerbacks on campus, after the team dropped Desmond Trufant, who had been with Atlanta for years, in a move to get away from the cap. wage.

Oliver seemed destined for failure until he improved in the second half of the previous season. He finally started playing with the level of confidence the Falcons expected when they recruited him.

Still, he’ll have work to do, especially when it comes to putting catchers on the line of scrimmage. But the team is confident that he will establish himself as a cornerback and as a positive influence on the younger players around him, particularly A.J. Terrell recruited in the first round from Clemson

“After Tru left, I definitely have a bigger leadership role to play,” Oliver acknowledged this week, during a video conference with Atlanta journalists. “There are a lot of guys in the room, but I am capable and ready to do that. I really understand defense, I understand what coaches want. It’s just a matter of going out and doing it every week. ”

Although Oliver was considered one of the worst cornerbacks in the league at this point last year, his improvement was one of the main reasons for the team’s rebound, after coach Dan Quinn gave up the role of defensive coordinator to Raheem Morris.

The Falcons, who started the season 1-7, won six of the last eight games to save Quinn’s job and raise hopes focused on the 2020 campaign.

Morris simplified the scheme and encouraged each player to focus on their individual strengths.

“Whether playing with a certain technique or facing a receiver in a particular way, he wanted us to feel comfortable with what we were doing, and we really worked on it,” Oliver explained. “He did not want everyone to do the same. We are different types of players. “

