Oliver Pérez had a great debut with the Tijuana Bulls of Omar Vizquel in the Mexican Baseball League (Video)

The Mexican reliever Oliver Perez who has a great tour in the MLB, had a great debut with the Bulls of Tijuana in the Mexican Baseball League (LMB), who are led by the Venezuelan Omar Vizquel.

On Sunday, the Bulls de Tijuana faced Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos in the third game of the series, where the premiere was produced this season with the team directed by Omar vizquel of the Mexican reliever Oliver Pérez.

It occurred in the bottom of the sixth inning when Perez He entered to pitch and debuted with three strikeouts taking the inning without major setbacks, demonstrating the great level of the pitcher.

Oliver Pérez makes his debut with Toros de Tijuana and strikes out the first batter he faces!

🐃 Tijuana Bulls 5

🦉 @LaredosTecos 4

THREE PUNCHES! Oliver Pérez retires the three batters he faced by way of chocolate!

Really the display of Perez was monumental, making it clear that your arm will be of great help to Bulls led by Vizquel aspire to have a great season, to be able to achieve the goal that fell short in the 2019 harvest and it is none other than to win the championship of the LMB.