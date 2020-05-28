Who hasn’t grown up watching Benji, Oliver, Mark Lenders and the rest of the characters from the animated series facing off in endless soccer games? Known outside of Spain as Captain tsubasaWe are talking about one of the most relevant series on the Japanese scene, with a whole legion of fans behind him.

Although it is true that he has passed through the world of manga and merchandising with resounding success, there was still a thorn to get out: the great video game that we were all waiting for. Users of Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC you can enjoy from next August 28 Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, the official video game of the series and which of course collects all the spectacularity of the animation series.

Bandai Namco announced a few hours ago not only the release date of the video game, but also the different editions. Especially noteworthy is the Legend Edition, which also includes a customizable figure or t-shirt, up to a life-size foosball table, ideal to recreate your Oliver and Benji matches. Of course, in case you are shuffling this edition its price is nothing more and nothing less than 2,000 euros.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – Deluxe Edition (69.99 euros)

Captain Tsubasa Deluxe Edition | Bandai Namco

The Game Character Pass: 9 Player DLC Bonus Season Pass: New Champions Gear Bonus Deluxe Edition: Collaboration Gear with V-Jump

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – Collector’s Edition (€ 149.99)

Collector’s Edition Captain Tsubasa | Bandai Namco

All the contents of the Deluxe EditionExclusive master stars piece (28 cm): Japan youth selection Tsubasa OzoraArt print (285 x 310 mm) Rainbow lamination collectible cardsMetal boxEmbroidered badgesCollection box

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – Champions Edition (179.99 euros)

Captain Tsubasa Champions Edition | Bandai Namco

All the contents of the Collector’s Edition

Japan National Team Custom Football Shirt

Only available in the Bandai Namco Official Store

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – Legends Edition (1999 euros)

Legends Edition of Captain Tsubasa | Bandai Namco

All the contents of the Champions Edition Fully customized soccer table Only available in the official Bandai Namco store