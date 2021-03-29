Olivenza prevails in the Valdivia stadium

03/28/2021 at 9:31 PM CEST

The Olivenza won in the fiefdom of Valdivia by 1-2 the match that began its journey in the Second Phase of the Third Division, held this Sunday in the First of May. After the result obtained, the Oliventino team is third with three points at the end of the match and the Valdivia tenth without points in the locker after the match.

The first part of the match began in an excellent way for the Oliventino team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Rosemary in the 10th minute. Olivenza, which increased the score thanks to a bit of For your moments before the final whistle, at 41, thus ending the first period with a 0-2 on the scoreboard.

In the second half, luck came for the Valdivian team, which approached the scoreboard thanks to the success of the team in front of goal. Viti shortly before the end, specifically in 1990. Finally, the match came to an end with a 1-2 in the light.

In the match there were a total of three yellow cards only for the Oliventino team. Specifically, the referee showed three yellow cards to Ricky, Santiago Maidana and For your.

With this result, the Valdivia is left with 13 points and the Olivenza it goes up to 21 points.

On the second day, the Valdivia will play against UD Edge Fountain at home, while the Olivenza will play his match against him Bell tower at home.

Data sheetValdivia:Ayensu, Murillo, Sandoval, Roberto, Alejandro, Loren, Miguel Ángel, Rubén Molina, Moraga, Escudero and PatricioOlivenza:Santiago Maidana, Ragel, Caparrete, Romero, Susmel, Alvero Cordero, Javi Casero, Francisco Javier, Bodion, Ricky and PortuStadium:First of MayGoals:Romero (0-1, min. 10), Portu (0-2, min. 41) and Viti (1-2, min. 90)