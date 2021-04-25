Olivenza achieves a draw against AD Lobón (1-1)

04/24/2021 at 9:21 PM CEST

The AD Lobon and the Olivenza tied to one in the meeting held this Saturday in the Municipal San Blas de Lobón. The AD Lobon He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning in the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Racing Valverdeño at home (0-1) and the other in front of Trujillo in his fiefdom (1-0). On the part of the visiting team, the Olivenza reaped a draw to one against the Calamonte, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. After the game, Lobón’s team is sixth after the end of the game, while the Olivenza is fourth.

The match started in a positive way for Lobón’s team, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Manu in minute 37, concluding the first period with the result of 1-0.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second half came the goal for the visiting team, who put the tie with a goal from Rosemary at 78 minutes, ending the confrontation with the score of 1-1.

The technician of the AD Lobon, Mario J. Ballesteros, gave entry to the field to Torino, Rodriguez, Round, Pedro Juan Y Garranchan replacing Grape, Highlander, Chori, Raft Y Manu, while on the part of the Olivenza, Jesus acedo replaced Bodion Y Alex Romero for Fau Y Caparrete.

A total of ten yellow cards and two red cards were shown in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Manu, Highlander, Chin Y Chori and red card to caves Y Mario. For its part, the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Fau, Caparrete, Ciga, Francisco Javier, Juanjo Y Ragel.

At the moment, the AD Lobon is left with 23 points and the Olivenza with 26 points.

The next day the AD Lobon will be measured with the UD Edge Fountain, while the Oliventino team will play their match against the Valdivia.

Data sheetAD Lobón:Kouba, Cuevas, Laguta, Cisco, Chin, Manu (Garranchan, min.83), Chori (Redondo, min.73), Balsera (Pedro Juan, min.83), Mario, Serrano (Rodríguez, min.73) and Uva (Torino, min.62)Olivenza:Santiago Maidana, Susmel, Caparrete (Álex Romero, min.60), Fau (Bodion, min.46), Francisco Javier, Ragel, Aton, Romero, Juanjo, Joaqui and PortuStadium:Municipal San Blas de LobónGoals:Manu (1-0, min. 37) and Romero (1-1, min. 78)