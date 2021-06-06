Oliveira exhibition with public

06/06/2021 at 5:48 PM CEST

Great show, great career, great (unexpected) triumph of the Portuguese Miguel Oliveira (KTM), which celebrated its first victory of the year, at the Circuit de Catalunya, finally collecting a Portuguese flag among the 19,352 spectators who came to Montmeló to witness the Grand Prix of Catalonia, in which the Frenchman remained. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), another hero of the day, as leader of the World Championship because, despite finishing third today, he was relegated to fourth place for having saved by drawing a ‘chicane’ at the moment in which the monkey was opened and lost chest protection worn by pilots. Oliveira, who fought to the end with the French Johann zarco (Ducati), who came from behind, was accompanied on the podium by the two ‘Desmosedici’ of his compatriot and the Australian Jack Miller.

The domain of Oliveira, which had in Catalan Dani Pedrosa, present in Montmeló, his squire when it comes to improving, in private practice, this KTM, which already won last year, was total and although the ‘Devil‘It was there to win the race, the truth is that the choice of the front tire, which deteriorated a lot and that problem on the podium, prevented the Frenchman from fighting for victory. The truth is Oliveira, already a leading pilot and musketeer of the ‘kings’, has been able to withstand, not only the rhythm, but the pressure he exerted Quartararo and the two Ducati.

While idols like Marc Márquez (Honda), who was fighting hard to get into the top-5, which he could have achieved, and Valentino Rossi (Yamaha), went to the ground (it is the third consecutive fall of MM93: Le Mans, Mugello and Barcelona), Oliveira It showed that, after a bad start, the Austrian brand of KTM, has gotten into the fight with Yamaha and Ducati for the podium places. Oliveira is the fourth winner of the season: Fabio Quartararo (Doha, Portugal and Italy), Maverick Viñales (Qatar) and Jack Miller (Jerez and France). Quartararo remains leader of the Drivers’ World Championship, now with a 17-point advantage over Zarco.

“It is difficult to put into words how I feel, I think it was one of my three best races, as the tire management was very hard. When Fabio overtook me I thought ‘don’t be nervous, you’ll have your moment’ and, yes, I was able to pass him to the end of the straight, right away, and with the people in the stands I was able to enjoy all the laps & rdquor ;, he pointed out Oliveira.

The race, of course, again showed that Montmeló, Barcelona, ​​Catalonia, need such a show, hence the new ‘Minister’ of Business and Work, Roger torrent, had, yesterday, the first contact with Carmelo Ezpeleta, head of the World Championship and man, we must never forget that detail, which was not only behind the construction of the Circuit but also dared, first of all, to name a GP of such a popular World Championship as Catalunya, so big, with as much image as motorcycling. And, yes, although the MotoGP contract with Montmeló has already concluded, everything seems to indicate that we will continue to have a grand prix in the coming years. And the presence of 19,352 spectators shows that people are in the mood for racing.