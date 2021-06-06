Oliveira endures Zarco and prevails in Montmeló

06/06/2021

On at 13:46 CEST

Oliveira beat Zarco and was crowned in the MotoGP Grand Prix of Catalonia. The Portuguese was able to withstand the attacks of the French in the last lap and celebrated the victory. Zarco cut points in the head of the general to a Quartararo who finished third but was penalized with three seconds. He finished the Grand Prix bare-chested. Jack Miller took his position in third place on the podium.All in a very eventful race, where Marc Márquez, Aleix and Pol Espargaró and Valentino Rossi fell to the ground. The ’93’ came out fourteenth and fell when he was already fifth and was in the top positions.