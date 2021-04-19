Oliveira, Chandler, Edwards and Diaz cover UFC 262 poster

The 155 pounds of the UFC will have a new champion when the Octagon returns to the Toyota Center for the UFC 262, PPV of which we already have an official poster.

In the stellar engagement, Charles Oliveira puts his eight-game winning streak on the line when he faces the former three-time champion of Bellator, Michael chandler, to define the new absolute monarch of the category.

In an unprecedented five-round non-title star clash Nate diaz makes his return to the cage after a year and a half to try to hit the ball with a potential victory against number three in the ranking, Leon edwards.

UFC 262 takes place on May 15 from Houston, Texas, before full capacity.

You can find me on Twitter as @JulioFernandoN.