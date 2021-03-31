Olive oil for hair: the best moisturizing mask

We know that olive oil has very rich nutritional and medicinal values, and that its organoleptic properties make it a very beneficial food for the health of our body. But did you know how valuable olive oil is for hair? We tell you why and how you can use it.

Already in Ancient Greece, olive oil was used as a personal hygiene product and for massage; in Ancient Rome, to make skin care products such as creams and ointments; and it was in the ancient Egyptian civilization when it began to be used for very specific purposes: the prevention of wrinkles and hair nutrition. And, in fact, the regular consumption of olive oil can greatly improve the appearance of the hair and the health of the scalp, but with its topical application you can also obtain great results.

Your browser cannot display this video

Video by Patricia Álvarez

Properties of olive oil

Contains vitamin E and polyphenols. These are two powerful antioxidants that, applied to the hair and scalp, protect the hair from external aggressions and, among them, the damage caused by the sun, one of the major factors of cellular aging.

Contains vitamin C, that enhances the production of collagen. As a consequence, the hair grows thicker and stronger.

Regenerative and calming power. On the one hand, olive oil enhances hair growth and helps it grow healthy and strong. Applied with pountas roots, it strengthens the hair follicles and the scalp to prevent and stop hair loss. On the other hand, its soothing, softening and emollient properties help treat scalp pathologies, such as dandruff, psoriasis or irritation and itching.

Its nutritional composition Not only does olive oil make an excellent food with which to take care of our health, but it is also one of the best products with which to nourish your hair because it slows the evaporation of water and provides it with lipids to reinforce its cellular structure. Thus, the molecular structure of the oil penetrates the hair fibers, reducing frizz.

More shine and nutrition. Applying olive oil to your hair restores damaged areas and injuries to your hair, making it look healthier.

Hydrating power. Olive oil is known to be one of the best natural moisturizers, meaning it helps your hair regain its natural moisture and look more toned.

How can I apply olive oil to my hair?

You can use many different oils for hair care: coconut oil, essential oils, almond oil, shea oil … But, without a doubt, olive oil is one of the best options and at a very affordable price. Of course, to make the most of its properties, it is best to choose an extra virgin olive oil. The difference with a conventional oil is that it is cold pressed and is of the best quality, so it preserves all the properties.

Hair massage with olive oil

The easiest way to treat your hair with olive oil is with a massage that begins on the scalp and gradually extends to the rest of the hair. In this way, the oil penetrates the hair fibers, which absorb the nutrients. You should insist on the ends, although delicately, since it is the most abused area. The amount you use will depend on the amount of hair you have, its length, and how dry it is.

After the massage, the ideal is that you let the oil act for an hour. You can do it while doing other tasks at home and collect your hair in a bun, a ponytail or cover it with a towel so as not to stain the clothes and that it does not bother you. Afterwards, you should do a thorough washing to remove any remaining oil and that the hair is not greasy. If you have dry hairDoing this once a week will strengthen your hair, give it extra hydration, it will stop breaking easily and it will come to life, movement and luminosity. On the other hand, you will prevent the tips from splitting.

Next, we suggest some recipes for hair ointments with olive oil as the main ingredient. Take note!

Other applications of olive oil on hair

Olive oil and honey mask

For this recipe, mix olive oil and honey in a bowl until both substances are integrated. Apply this mixture through the hair without forgetting the roots and ends. Again, you can wrap your hair in a towel moistened with hot water to promote absorption and let it sit for about 20 minutes. Afterwards, rinse it off and wash it as you normally do.

Olive oil and egg mask

Mix four tablespoons of olive oil with a beaten egg and spread it on the scalp. You should let it act for about 15 minutes and then wash it with water that is not too hot. This mask will revitalize the hair fibers and nourish your hair thanks to the egg proteins.

Olive oil and aloe vera mask

In a bowl, mix three tablespoons of aloe vera gel or three pieces of natural aloe vera with another two tablespoons of olive oil. You can apply this mask on wet or dry hair and use a comb to make sure it penetrates the hair fibers. Let the mixture sit for 30 minutes and then wash your hair normally.

Olive oil: suitable for all hair types

Although it may seem otherwise, olive oil is also a suitable treatment for oily hair. This type of hair tends to be washed more frequently and with products that, in order to control excess oil, damage it. In response, the sebaceous glands secrete more fat, making the problem worse.

Olive oil is useful to combat excess oil in the hair, yes, you should not do it too often (the ideal is to do it every ten or fifteen days) and you should only have one tablespoon. Apply it from the scalp to the ends with special emphasis on them, since split and damaged ends are a common problem with oily hair.

Maria Viéitez

María is a digital and current content editor for women, and she is clear that communication is her thing. Seduced by reading, writing and the desire to …